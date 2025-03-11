ProColor Collision Adds Repair Center to Network in Los Angeles Market

ProColor Collision South Gate is the latest to join ProColor Collision’s family of advanced collision repair facilities in the United States. The new location, located at 5721 Imperial Highway in South Gate, Calif. was purchased in 2024 and is managed by Ben Ramos.

“We are committed to meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers,” Ramos said. “With the support and resources provided by ProColor Collision, combined with our team’s dedication to serving the local community, we are confident that we will remain a choice collision repair facility in the South Gate area. This community is important to us, and