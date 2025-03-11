Meyer Distributing Expands Logistics Network with Midland, Texas Crossdock

Meyer Distributing has expanded its logistics network with the addition of a new crossdock in Midland, Texas. The facility will be directly supplied from Meyer’s Arlington, Texas, distribution hub, enhancing service capacity for the region’s automotive, collision, off-road, and RV markets.

According to Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer, the new facility is part of a strategic expansion: “The Midland, TX dock is part of a broader West Texas rollout to beef up our logistics network. We’ll have increased daily truck capacity significantly for the Midland/Odessa region for very large, commercial orders while expanding deliveries more broadly to rural West Texas