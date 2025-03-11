CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / BMW Approves Car-O-Liner Equipment for Collision Repair

BMW Approves Car-O-Liner Equipment for Collision Repair

By Leave a Comment

BMW has approved two Car-O-Liner products for service and repair procedures on BMW vehicles worldwide: the CTR9 resistance spot welder and the CDR1 cosmetic dent repair workstation.

Car-O-Liner logoThe CTR9 welder features a transformer gun with a 355° swivel handle and ergonomic grip design. The gun is supported by an adjustable telescopic arm made of extruded aluminum.

The CDR1 is designed as an all-in-one solution for light cosmetic dent repair, allowing technicians to perform repairs on small to medium auto body damage.

“We are honored that the industry-leading Car-O-Liner CTR9 and CDR1 have been approved for use on BMW vehicles,” said

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey