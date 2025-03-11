BMW Approves Car-O-Liner Equipment for Collision Repair

BMW has approved two Car-O-Liner products for service and repair procedures on BMW vehicles worldwide: the CTR9 resistance spot welder and the CDR1 cosmetic dent repair workstation.

The CTR9 welder features a transformer gun with a 355° swivel handle and ergonomic grip design. The gun is supported by an adjustable telescopic arm made of extruded aluminum.

The CDR1 is designed as an all-in-one solution for light cosmetic dent repair, allowing technicians to perform repairs on small to medium auto body damage.

“We are honored that the industry-leading Car-O-Liner CTR9 and CDR1 have been approved for use on BMW vehicles,” said