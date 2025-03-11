CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / BASF Coatings and EV-Maker NIO Agree on Automotive Coatings Partnership

BASF Coatings and EV-Maker NIO Agree on Automotive Coatings Partnership

By Leave a Comment

BASF Coatings, a leading global supplier of innovative coatings solutions, and NIO, a global smart electric vehicle company, have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) aimed at establishing a strategic partnershipfocusing on automotive exterior coatings for NIO’s electric vehicles.

BASF logoThe agreement lays out the framework for ongoing discussions between the two companies, facilitating annual strategic dialogues to negotiate the implementation of this partnership. Both parties are committed to fostering platforms for cooperation that encompass market and customer development, project management, and information exchange.

As part of the strategic cooperation, BASF Coatings intends to provide NIO with an

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey