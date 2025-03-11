BASF Coatings and EV-Maker NIO Agree on Automotive Coatings Partnership

BASF Coatings, a leading global supplier of innovative coatings solutions, and NIO, a global smart electric vehicle company, have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) aimed at establishing a strategic partnershipfocusing on automotive exterior coatings for NIO’s electric vehicles.

The agreement lays out the framework for ongoing discussions between the two companies, facilitating annual strategic dialogues to negotiate the implementation of this partnership. Both parties are committed to fostering platforms for cooperation that encompass market and customer development, project management, and information exchange.

As part of the strategic cooperation, BASF Coatings intends to provide NIO with an