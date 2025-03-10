CollisionWeek

SkillsUSA Membership Sets New All-time High

SkillsUSA, the workforce development organization for students, has surpassed last year’s record membership setting a new all-time high of career and technical education student and teacher members in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide.

As of March 1, the organization topped 438,000 members, which is 25,000 more than the prior year. The membership number will continue to climb through the remainder of the academic year and the National Skills & Leadership Conference — the largest gathering of America’s future skilled workforce held June 23-27 in Atlanta.

SkillsUSA has seen continued membership growth as industry demand for skilled employees

