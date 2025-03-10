Limited Seating Left for Northeast Trade Show Education Program

Attendees urged to register now for the education program for March 14-16 event.

Registration is open for the educational sessions at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show, set for March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. With sessions filling quickly, attendees have the opportunity to hear from some of the most respected voices in the automotive and collision repair industry.

Sponsored by AirPro Diagnostics, the educational lineup will cover a range of pressing topics, from estimating and ADAS trends to business growth and leadership.

The event kicks off on Friday, March 14, with a full-day workshop led