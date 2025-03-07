Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Decreased in February

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were lower in February compared to January. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) decreased to 204.1, which reflects a 0.1% increase from a year ago. The seasonal adjustment to the index drove the monthly move for the index, as non-seasonally adjusted values rose for the month. The non-adjusted price in February increased by 1.4% compared to January, moving the unadjusted average price up 0.8% year over year.

“With gray days and winter storms, it’s not uncommon to see some volatility in wholesale trends relative to long-term run rates