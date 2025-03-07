CollisionWeek

Safelite Settles Insurance Fraud Allegations for $31 Million in California and Illinois

Auto glass company denies all allegations in whistleblower lawsuits.

Safelite Group, Inc. have agreed to pay $31 million to settle allegations of insurance fraud in California and Illinois, according to settlement documents released by the law firm representing the whistleblower in the lawsuits. The agreements resolve two qui tam whistleblower lawsuits, filed first in California in 2023, and later Illinois by Brian Williams, a former Safelite and Belron employee.

According to the settlement terms, Safelite will pay $22.32 million to resolve claims in California and $8.68 million to settle similar allegations in Illinois. The settlements include attorneys’ fees and

