Federal Agency Says Congress Can’t Overturn California Vehicle Emissions Rules Through Review

The Automotive Service Association reported that the Government Accountability Office (GAO), independent federal agency that provides auditing, evaluative, and investigative services to the U.S. Congress, released a report revealing its opinion that Congress does not have the authority under the Congressional Review Act to overturn California’s more stringent automotive emissions regulations.

In December, when Joe Biden was still President, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted California’s waiver request for its Advanced Clean Car (ACC) II program. This regulation would require increasing sales of zero emission vehicles such as electric vehicles, culminating in a requirement to no longer sell