State Farm’s Kinsey, PEMCO’s Lee to Share Leadership of 2025 HLDI Board

Jeff Kinsey, assistant vice president and actuary at State Farm Insurance Companies, has been re-elected chair of the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI_ Board of Directors. Kinsey will remain at the helm until July, when Dawn Lee, chief product and underwriting officer at PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, will become chair for the rest of 2025.

“It’s been a privilege serving as the chair of the Board and helping HLDI with progress on the bold 30×30 initiative — a goal of a 30% reduction in fatalities by 2030,” Kinsey said. “I’m excited to continue in my role this year, partnering with

