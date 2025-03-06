Nebraska’s Proposed Collision Repair Parts Legislation Sparks Debate at March 4 Hearing

Legislation would require OEM parts for vehicles manufactured in last 36 months, prohibit insurers from making consumers pay the difference for OEM parts.

A proposed bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would regulate the use of aftermarket collision parts in vehicle repairs has drawn strong opinions from both collision repair facility operators and insurance representatives. Nebraska LB111, introduced by Nebraska State Senator Dan Quick, was the subject of a hearing before the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee on March 4.

The legislation would establish several key requirements for collision repairs in Nebraska: