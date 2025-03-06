February U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Up 2.1% Year Over Year

Retail sales were over 1 million vehicles last month.

According to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Market Beat report, February new light-vehicle sales in February 2025 reached a seasonal adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 16.0 million units, an increase of 2.1% compared to February 2024. According to Wards Intelligence, retail sales were estimated to reach just over 1 million units this February, an increase of 8.7% year over year, while fleet volume should total 210,000 units, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.3%.

Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) increased year over year through February, totaling nearly 185,922 units, an