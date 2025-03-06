Consultation Opens for Australia’s Revised Motor Vehicle Insurance and Repair Industry Code of Conduct

The public is invited to provide input on the revised Motor Vehicle Insurance and Repair Industry Code of Conduct, that is now open for consultation. Stakeholders, including businesses and individuals, have eight weeks to submit feedback before the consultation period closes on April 29.

Developed in response to an independent review by Dr. Michael Schaper in 2023, the Code Administration Committee (CAC) – comprising representatives from the Motor Trades Association of Australia (MTAA) and the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) – has worked closely with industry stakeholders to refine the Code and ensure it meets the evolving needs of the