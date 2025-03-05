CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NABR Launches Updated BillableGenie with Expanded Estimate Data Access for Collision Repair

NABR Launches Updated BillableGenie with Expanded Estimate Data Access for Collision Repair

By Leave a Comment

National AutoBody Research (NABR) has released a new version of BillableGenie, its online system designed to provide collision repairers with expanded access to estimate data, information that has historically been more readily available to insurance companies.

National AutoBody Research logo“For years, perhaps decades, insurance providers have had an absolute competitive advantage over body shops for access to collision repair data from estimates,” said Sam Valenzuela, President of NABR. “The new BillableGenie levels that playing field, giving all participating shops unlimited, searchable access to full estimates written by other shops in the BillableGenie community.”

The updated platform allows repairers to analyze estimate data

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey