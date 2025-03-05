Deadline to Apply for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence May 2

Outstanding U.S. public high school skilled trades teachers can apply for a total of $1.5 million in cash prizes starting today.

Since 2017, more than $9 million has been awarded to 158 skilled trades teachers and their programs. The deadline to apply for the 2025 prize is Friday, May 2.

Teachers can apply online.

This year, a grand total of $1.5 million will be awarded to 25 teachers and their skilled trades programs. Winners will be announced in the fall.

The mission of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is to increase understanding, support and investment in skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools. The prize is its flagship program.

“More than ever, our country will be relying on high school skilled trades teachers to educate the next generation of tradespeople,” said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “We are facing down a massive shortage of skilled trades workers, a problem made even more urgent as we ask who will rebuild our communities after devastating damage from hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters.”

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence was started in 2017 by Harbor Freight Tools owner and founder Eric Smidt. The prize recognizes outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools and the valuable work of teachers who inspire students to learn a trade that prepares them for life after graduation.

“The prize is our way of celebrating the essential work high school skilled trades teachers do every day in their classrooms,” Smidt said. “We are grateful for the expertise and enthusiasm they share with their students.”

The best skilled trades programs embody what great hands-on teaching and learning should look like in any classroom. Excellent skilled trades teachers are deeply knowledgeable and passionate about their subject matter and the potential of their students, teach skills in leadership and collaboration, and offer a relevant curriculum that is connected to skilled trades career pathways.

The five Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence grand prize winners will receive $100,000 each, with $30,000 going to the teacher and $70,000 going to their program. Twenty additional prize winners will each win $50,000, with $15,000 going to the teacher and $35,000 going to their program. Teachers whose school, district or state policy prohibits the receipt of the individual portion of prize earnings are eligible to apply on behalf of their school’s skilled trades program.