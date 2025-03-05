I-CAR Highlights 10,000 Gold Class Shop Milestone at National Conference

The I-CAR 2025 Leading Forward National Conference concluded Saturday after bringing together over 400 automotive and collision repair industry professionals in Houston. The three-day event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel Downtown Houston featured keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and the announcement of significant industry milestones.

During the conference, I-CAR CEO & President John Van Alstyne announced that the organization has reached 10,000 Gold Class shops nationwide, a significant benchmark for the industry’s commitment to education and quality repairs.

Mike Anderson, President of Collision Advice, received the I-CAR Chairman’s Award for his contributions to the collision repair industry. Anderson, who has over