Allstate’s Ginger Purgatorio Elected Chair of IIHS Board of Directors

Ginger Purgatorio, executive vice president and general manager at Allstate, has been elected chair of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Board of Directors for 2025. Purgatorio takes over from Bill Westrate, chair and chief executive officer of American Family Insurance.

“I’m honored to chair the IIHS Board and collaborate on the industry’s shared mission to make roads safer for all,” Purgatorio said. “Together we can advance research and innovation that saves lives and results in real impact.”

“I am excited to welcome Ginger as our Board chair,” said David Harkey, president of IIHS and the Highway Loss Data Institute.

