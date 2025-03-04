Trump Administration 25% Tariffs on Imports from Canada and Mexico Go into Effect Today

Also announced doubling of tariffs on imports from China to 20%.

The Trump Administration announced yesterday it is implementing tariffs on Canada and Mexico under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) today to combat the threat to U.S. national security, including public health, posed by unchecked drug trafficking.

The new tariffs include:

25% tariff on all imports from Mexico

25% tariff on imports from Canadian but with a 10% tariff on energy imports

20% tariff on all imports from China, an increase of 10 percentage points from tariffs announced in early February.

The tariffs had been scheduled to go