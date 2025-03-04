ProColor Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in California

Guadalupe Lara and Marco Fernandez have transitioned their Modesto body shop, formerly known as Luxury Collision Center to the ProColor Collision brand. ProColor Collision Modesto, located at 1216 6th Street will continue the growth plan for their family-owned auto shop business, which has served the greater Modesto area for four years.

“As we looked at different ways to grow our business and strengthen our support for residents and businesses in the greater Modesto area, ProColor Collision offered what we were looking for,” said Guadalupe, co-owner of ProColor Collision Modesto. “Many ProColor Collision shops are family businesses and spoke highly of