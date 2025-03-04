CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Repair Facility in Florida Panhandle

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Affordable Body Shop in Panama City, Fla.

Classic Collision Inc. logoAffordable Body Shop has been the top choice in the Florida Panhandle for years, providing repairs, guiding customers through every step, and ensuring exceptional satisfaction.

Classic Collision, founded in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, operates 316 collision repair facilities nationwide.

