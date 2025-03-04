2025 Most Influential Women Award Recipients Announced

The Women’s Industry Network annually honors women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the recipients of its 2025 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.
The announcement came in support of 2025’s International Women’s Day that is celebrated March 8.
The recipients of the 2025 MIW awards are:
- Juliet Alleman, Regional Manager, CollisionRight
- Trista Anger, Regional Business Manager-Coatings, Western Canada, BASF
- Renee Sicotte, Owner, Marion Auto Body and Glass
- Erin Solis, Sr. Vice President, Square One Systems/Coyote Vision Group
- Tanya Sweetland, Vice
