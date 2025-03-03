Nexterra Partners with CSN Collision to Extend Choice Repair Network Referral Program

Nexterra Solutions, LLC announced today the alignment of its auto physical damage service divisions. With the Nexterra Solutions umbrella launch, the firm now provides a highly scalable, diverse and customizable suite of claims and auto repair management solutions. These services are provided to insurers, automotive dealerships, fleet operators, rideshare companies, OEMs, and MSO companies through the widely utilized Dent Concepts, DC Claims Services, and Allied Overspray brands across 50 states, Australia, and Europe.

Nexterra President, Anthony Natale stated, “Nexterra continues to expand our partnerships to extend the capabilities of Nexterra’s family-operated service bands which continues to out-pace the market, delivering