Liberty Mutual Insurance to Sell Thailand and Vietnam Operations to Chubb

Liberty Mutual Insurance has agreed to sell its operations in Thailand and Vietnam to Chubb Limited. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Thailand is expected to close by the second quarter of 2025 and Vietnam is expected to close in 2026, subject to certain closing and regulatory conditions.

The sale includes LMG Insurance Public Company Limited (LMG Insurance), a top 10 motor and non-life insurer in Thailand, and Liberty Insurance Limited (Liberty Insurance), the leading foreign retail motor insurer in Vietnam. The majority of each company’s written premiums is motor insurance, and both also offer accident and health