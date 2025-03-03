Axalta Acquires Three Distributors in Europe

Will become part of Axalta Axcess, its European direct-to-customer sales and distribution network.

Axalta announced in February the acquisition of three distributors in Europe, which will become part of the Axalta Axcess network. Axalta Axcess is Axalta’s direct-to-customer sales and distribution solution designed to make ordering, delivery and aftersales support for European customers convenient, reliable and efficient.

The acquisitions, which were completed at the end of 2024, comprise two Italian distributors – Colorificio Brianza Car and Brianza Car 3 both in Lombardy – and one French distributor – CPS Carrosserie Peinture Système, near Bordeaux. These three new distribution sites add to the more than 40 distribution centres across 10 European countries from where Axalta Axcess customers can order and receive a wide-range of professional refinish products, including Axalta’s leading high-performance refinish paint systems, consumables and equipment.

Fabien Boschetti, Sales Vice President for Axalta Refinish in Europe, Middle East and Africa, says, “We are delighted to welcome these three new distributors into the growing Axalta Axcess distribution portfolio. Axalta Axcess has been specifically developed for our refinish customers to be the ultimate convenient one-stop shop for their refinish product needs. Axalta Axcess customers also have access to innovative training tools and resources that are fully supported by the experienced Axalta Axcess team of industry professionals.”

In addition to featuring Axalta brands – Cromax, Spies Hecker, Standox, Audurra, U-POL and Syrox – Axalta Axcess also works with a few select brands of complementary products and equipment.