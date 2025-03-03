Applications for ASE Chairman’s Scholarship Now Accepted

Applications are now being accepted for the ASE Chairman’s Scholarship for the 2025-26 academic year. To be considered, interested students must apply by March 31.

Qualified applicants should be a graduating high school senior, have graduated from high school or received a GED certificate. In addition, applicants should be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student at a two- or four-year accredited college or university or an ASE accredited post-secondary automotive technician training program.

The ASE Chairman’s Scholarship recognizes the strong technical skills and foundational knowledge required to support the industry as an entry-level technician. The ASE