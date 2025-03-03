CollisionWeek

AASP/NJ’s 5th Annual Young Technician Award Nomination Deadline Today

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is reminding the industry that the deadline to submit nomination for its 5th Annual Young Technician of the Year Award is today, March 3.

AASP-NJ logoThe award will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at the 48th Annual NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Service Show that is set for March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

More information and a nomination form are available online.

Thanks to a donation from Spark Underwriters and World Insurance Associates, AASP/NJ will grant two up-and-coming technicians/painters employed at a shop

