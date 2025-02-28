Solera Partners with National Independent Automobile Dealers Association

Solera has announced a partnership with the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) aimed at helping independent dealerships improve efficiency, manage risk, and address workforce shortages.

Through the collaboration, NIADA members will gain access to Solera’s technology solutions, which use automation, artificial intelligence, and data-driven analytics to streamline dealership operations. The tools are designed to assist with vehicle sourcing, sales optimization, and reducing the need for manual processes, allowing dealership staff to focus on customer service and business growth.

“At Solera, our mission is to simplify and streamline operations for independent dealerships, allowing them to focus on growth and customer