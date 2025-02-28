Registration Open for July 21-24 ASE Instructor Training Conference

Registration is now open for the 15th annual ASE Instructor Training Conference.

Scheduled for July 21-24 in St. Louis, Mo. at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, the ASE Instructor Training Conference is the largest of its kind, hosting hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

This national training event is presented by the ASE Education Foundation and offers more than 20 hours of technical update training with separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors.