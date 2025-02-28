CollisionWeek

March 27 CIECA Webinar Examines 3D Printing in Collision Repair

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Webinar, 3D Printing in Collision Repair, will be held on Thursday, March 27 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The one-hour live broadcast will feature Harold Sears, head of the advisory council for Auto Additive, and Gerry Poirier, a consultant with Vector Squared.

CIECA 2019 logoDuring the free webinar, Sears and Poirier will discuss how 3D printing is used in the collision industry today and its future impacts. All collision industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the presentation.

Topics will include:

  • The types of 3D-printed parts
