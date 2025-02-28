CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Boyd Group Unveils Five-Year Growth Strategy Targeting $5 Billion Revenue

Boyd Group Unveils Five-Year Growth Strategy Targeting $5 Billion Revenue

By Leave a Comment

Plan calls for increasing market share from 6 to 10% in 2029 of $50 billion collision repair industry.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) announced an ambitious five-year strategic plan aimed at significantly expanding its market presence and profitability through 2029. The company, which currently holds the second position in the highly fragmented collision repair market with approximately 6% market share, has set aggressive growth targets that the company plans to achieve through a combination of same-store sales growth, strategic acquisitions, and an increased focus on greenfield and brownfield development.

In a call with the investment community detailing the 5

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey