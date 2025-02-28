Boyd Group Unveils Five-Year Growth Strategy Targeting $5 Billion Revenue

Plan calls for increasing market share from 6 to 10% in 2029 of $50 billion collision repair industry.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) announced an ambitious five-year strategic plan aimed at significantly expanding its market presence and profitability through 2029. The company, which currently holds the second position in the highly fragmented collision repair market with approximately 6% market share, has set aggressive growth targets that the company plans to achieve through a combination of same-store sales growth, strategic acquisitions, and an increased focus on greenfield and brownfield development.

In a call with the investment community detailing the 5