Snapsheet Partners with CrashBay to Improve Claims and Repair Coordination

Snapsheet and CrashBay announced a partnership aimed at integrating claims processing and repair management, offering insurers a more efficient way to coordinate repairs.

The collaboration connects Snapsheet’s cloud-based claims management platform with CrashBay’s repair marketplace, allowing insurers to streamline the process from claim initiation to repair completion. The integration provides real-time access to repair facility availability, reducing delays and administrative burdens.

“A fast-growing scale-up and a pioneer in this space, CrashBay is part of a new category offering a digital marketplace solution that leverages innovative technology to enhance the customer experience,” said Andy Cohen, president of Snapsheet. “We are proud