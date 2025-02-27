Lou Berman Named Vice President Sales & Operations at ProColor Collision U.S.

Collision repair services franchise ProColor Collision has selected Lou Berman as its new Vice President of Sales & Operations.
Reporting to Scott Bridges, senior vice president, Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision, Berman leads the ProColor Collision Operations teams, which focus on Sales and Shop Operations.
Berman brings over 20 years of experience in the collision repair industry, complemented by an extensive sales background and strong relationships within the insurance sector. This unique combination positions him to help enhance revenue and drive growth across our franchise locations. Berman
