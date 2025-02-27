CollisionWeek

Independent Glass Association Calls on Insurers to Authorize OEM Glass for Recalibration

Open letter raises safety and cost concerns with aftermarket windshields.

The Independent Glass Association (IGA) has issued an open letter to insurance companies, signed by IGA Executive Director Gary Hart, urging them to authorize original equipment manufacturer (OEM) glass for vehicle recalibration, citing safety, performance, and cost implications. The letter, dated February 21, argues that aftermarket windshields frequently fail to meet the stringent recalibration standards required by modern vehicles, leading to additional repairs and increased costs for insurers and consumers alike.

“As representatives of the Independent Glass Association (IGA), we are reaching out to emphasize the critical importance of adhering

