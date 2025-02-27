I-CAR Announces Training and Recognition Updates Ahead of 2025 National Conference

Reports reaching milestone 10,000 Gold Class Repair Facilities.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) will introduce updates to its training programs to advance industry standards at its 2025 National Conference being held February 27-March 1 in Houston, Texas. The changes focus on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) training requirements and initiatives to address the ongoing technician shortage.

Among the accomplishments I-CAR will celebrate include the number of Gold Class repair facilities which reached 10,014 in 2024, reflecting an increase from 2,661 in 2012. The organization has a long-term goal of reaching 20,000 Gold Class shops.

“Achieving this milestone