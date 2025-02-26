Tim Welsh Named President at CCC

Industry veteran brings experience in digital transformation, insurance and financial services.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) has appointed Tim Welsh as President, expanding its executive leadership team. Welsh will oversee market-facing functions, bringing experience from leadership roles at U.S. Bank and McKinsey & Company.

Welsh most recently served as Vice Chair of Consumer and Business Banking at U.S. Bank, where he was involved in digital transformation initiatives. Prior to that, he spent over 26 years at McKinsey & Company, advising insurers and financial services firms on strategy and operations.

“As the industry navigates growing complexity, our customers are embracing AI and digital technologies to re-orient their operations,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and CEO of CCC. “Tim’s expertise in the insurance economy and digital transformation will help our customers accelerate their journeys with confidence. He brings a deep understanding of the broader industry and will have an immediate impact on our repair, insurance, and auto manufacturing customers.”

Welsh, who served as a Senior Partner at McKinsey and was elected to the firm’s Shareholders Council, also led its Global Learning and Development efforts.

“I am excited to join CCC and help customers navigate their digital evolution,” said Welsh. “The team has a deep understanding of how customers—from independent repair facilities to large carriers—can use these tools to meet their needs.”

Welsh joins CCC as the company continues to expand its AI-driven solutions across the insurance and collision repair industries.