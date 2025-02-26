Scott Gerling Promoted to Chief Development Officer at Classic Collision

Classic Collision announced the promotion of Scott Gerling to Chief Development Officer. Since joining the company in 2019 as Executive Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, Scott has been a driving force behind Classic Collision’s growth, helping expand its footprint from 26 regional locations to over 300 nationwide.

Gerling’s strategic vision, leadership, and expertise in mergers and acquisitions have been instrumental in propelling the company forward. His role in identifying, negotiating, and executing numerous successful acquisitions has been key to positioning Classic Collision as a top industry player.

In his