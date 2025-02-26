REPAIR Act Reintroduced in Congress

Latest legislative effort comes amid competing Right to Repair proposal by ASA, SCRS and Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has reintroduced the “Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair” (REPAIR) Act in Congress, reigniting the debate over consumers’ right to repair their vehicles. The legislation, introduced on February 25, comes as different industry groups stake out competing positions on how to address vehicle repair access.

Representatives Neal Dunn (R-FL-02), Brendan Boyle (D-PA-02), Warren Davidson (R-OH-08), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03), along with 12 additional bipartisan members, reintroduced the bill aimed at protecting consumers’ rights to