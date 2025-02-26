New Coalition Forms to Advocate for Vehicle Data Rights

A new organization called the American Vehicle Owners Alliance (AVOA) launched February 25 with the stated goal of ensuring vehicle owners have access and control over data generated by their vehicles.

The coalition includes eight founding members: the American Car Rental Association (ACRA), the National Consumers League, the National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA), Enterprise Mobility, the Truck Renting and Leasing Association (TRALA), Safelite, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), and Hertz. Richard Ward has been appointed as the organization’s first Executive Director.

“When you purchase a vehicle—whether as an individual or a business—you own it, just as you