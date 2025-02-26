Brian Driehorst Named CEO of Plasnomic to Lead Global Collision Repair Industry Plastic Repair Standards Initiative

Plasnomic has named Brian Driehorst as CEO, tasking him with leading the organization’s efforts to establish global standards for plastic repair in the collision repair industry.

Driehorst brings experience in collision repair, supply chain management, and auto insurance claims. He will oversee Plasnomic’s mission to develop certification programs and compliance frameworks aimed at standardizing plastic repair processes.

“The future of collision repair and emerging materials is evolving, and plastic repair must evolve with it,” Driehorst said. “At Plasnomic, we are committed to unifying the industry by setting new benchmarks for quality, consistency, and