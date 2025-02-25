CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Rotunda Capital Partners Acquires AirPro Diagnostics

Rotunda Capital Partners Acquires AirPro Diagnostics

By Leave a Comment

Rotunda Capital Partners announced it has acquired AirPro Diagnostics, the provider of remote and on-site Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) diagnostics, scanning, programming and calibration solutions for the automotive, glass and collision repair industries. The partnership, formed in collaboration with existing management, will accelerate AirPro’s growth trajectory and broaden its reach to meet the market’s increasing demand for outsourced and technology-enabled ADAS solutions.

AirPro Diagnostics logoFounded in 2016 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., AirPro provides comprehensive services that ensure vehicles are accurately diagnosed, programmed, and calibrated to OEM standards. AirPro has team of over 200 trained brand specialist technicians.

“We are thrilled

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey