Rotunda Capital Partners Acquires AirPro Diagnostics

Rotunda Capital Partners announced it has acquired AirPro Diagnostics, the provider of remote and on-site Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) diagnostics, scanning, programming and calibration solutions for the automotive, glass and collision repair industries. The partnership, formed in collaboration with existing management, will accelerate AirPro’s growth trajectory and broaden its reach to meet the market’s increasing demand for outsourced and technology-enabled ADAS solutions.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., AirPro provides comprehensive services that ensure vehicles are accurately diagnosed, programmed, and calibrated to OEM standards. AirPro has team of over 200 trained brand specialist technicians.

“We are thrilled