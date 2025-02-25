NCOIL Adopts Motor Vehicle Glass Model Act to Combat Fraud and Enhance Consumer Protection

The National Council of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) Property & Casualty Insurance Committee announced it has taken decisive action against what its sponsor says is the growing problem of auto glass repair fraud by adopting the Motor Vehicle Glass Model Act on February 14. Sponsored by Representative Michael Sarge Pollock of Kentucky, the model legislation provides states with a comprehensive framework to protect consumers from deceptive practices while ensuring transparency and accountability in the auto glass repair process.

“I was proud to sponsor this Model as it is based on a law we passed in Kentucky in response to rising concerns