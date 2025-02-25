Empire Auto Parts Scholarship Applications Open

Empire Auto Parts has announced the continuation of its Scholarship Fund for the second year. This initiative awards two scholarships to students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair programs in underserved communities within Empire’s market. The fund, created in recognition of Black History Month, is administered by the TechForce Foundation.

More information and a scholarship application can be found at the TechForce website.

Last year’s recipients, Jamaal Medford from New York State and Jesse Myles from Tennessee, have continued to excel in their programs. The collision repair industry faces a significant challenge with technician shortages and increasing vehicle complexity. TechForce estimates that over 100,000 new collision technicians will be needed by 2028.

Empire’s CEO, Christopher Siebert, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Empire Auto Parts is excited to sustain its support of this critical initiative to bring more young people into this compelling industry. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with TechForce on additional ways to develop talented individuals who will drive the industry forward”.

The Empire Auto Parts Scholarship Fund awards two $2,000 scholarships, contributing to TechForce Foundation’s goal of awarding $6 million in scholarships in 2025. In addition to scholarships, Empire donates parts to schools participating in TechForce’s skill development programs.

Empire Auto Parts, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025, has over 50,000 SKUs in inventory across 47 locations.