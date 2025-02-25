CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / B&R Auto Acquired Highway 64 Truck and Auto Salvage in New Mexico

B&R Auto Acquired Highway 64 Truck and Auto Salvage in New Mexico

By Leave a Comment

Expands its network footprint across the Western U.S.

B&R Auto, a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC, today announced the acquisition of Highway 64 Truck and Auto Salvage in Farmington, N.M. This acquisition further expands the B&R Western U.S. network into the state of New Mexico and across the entire Southwestern U.S., reaching into the State of Texas for the first time.

With over 40 years of industry expertise, B&R provides high-quality recycled auto parts from its 26 locations in the Western U.S. B&R partnered with Highview in June 2023 to accelerate growth through both organic initiatives and continued acquisition

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey