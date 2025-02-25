B&R Auto Acquired Highway 64 Truck and Auto Salvage in New Mexico

Expands its network footprint across the Western U.S.
B&R Auto, a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC, today announced the acquisition of Highway 64 Truck and Auto Salvage in Farmington, N.M. This acquisition further expands the B&R Western U.S. network into the state of New Mexico and across the entire Southwestern U.S., reaching into the State of Texas for the first time.
With over 40 years of industry expertise, B&R provides high-quality recycled auto parts from its 26 locations in the Western U.S. B&R partnered with Highview in June 2023 to accelerate growth through both organic initiatives and continued acquisition
