AAA Reports Fear of Self-Driving Vehicles Persists

Drivers say they want better vehicle safety systems over self-driving cars.

According to AAA’s latest survey on autonomous vehicles, 13% of U.S. drivers would trust riding in self-driving vehicles – an increase from last year, when this number was 9%. Despite this slight increase, 6 in 10 U.S. drivers still report being afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle. For drivers, enhancing vehicle safety systems remains a priority over the development of self-driving, with interest among drivers decreasing from 18% in 2022 to 13% this year.

“Most drivers want automakers to focus on advanced safety technology,” said Greg Brannon, the