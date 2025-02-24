CollisionWeek

NORTHEAST Dollars Campaign Returns to 48th Annual Trade Show

The annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show is scheduled for March 14–16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. Now in its 48th year, the event is the country’s second-largest automotive services show, drawing professionals in collision repair and automotive services from across the region.

Northeast Tradeshow logoA notable feature of the show is the NORTHEAST Dollars campaign, which gives participants a chance to win a $500 voucher. By pre-registering for a free admission badge, each attendee is automatically entered into the drawing. Over the weekend, 10 winners will be randomly selected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to receive a voucher

