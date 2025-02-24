NCOIL Highlights February Insurance Career Month

As February marks the ninth annual Insurance Careers Month, the National Council of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) is proud to join the Insurance Careers Movement (ICM) in highlighting the many important and fulfilling career opportunities the insurance industry has to offer. The ICM is a global network of more than 1,000 insurance carriers, agents, trade associations, and industry partners working to engage the next generation for careers in insurance.

“A career in insurance isn’t just about selling policies, it’s an opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives by helping them prepare for the unexpected and best secure their financial future,”