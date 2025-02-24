BASF to Sell Brazilian Decorative Paints business to Sherwin-Williams for $1.15 Billion

Will explore strategic options for remaining coatings activities in second quarter including automotive OEM and refinish.

BASF and Sherwin-Williams have signed an agreement on the sale of the Brazilian decorative paints business, which is part of BASF’s Coatings division. The purchase price on a cash and debt-free basis is $1.15 billion. The transaction is structured as a share deal and includes the production sites in Demarchi and Jaboatão, related contracts, the Suvinil and Glasu! brands, and the around 1,000 employees. The divestiture is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to the approval of the relevant competition