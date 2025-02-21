Registration Opens for September 23-25 CIECA CONNEX Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that early bird registration is now open for its 16th annual conference, CONNEX 2025, that will be held at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tenn. on September 23-25. The theme this year is Insights to Innovation: The Future of Collision Industry Technology.

A highlight of the event will be a tour of the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. The plant is the largest Nissan manufacturing site in the United States and assembles the Nissan Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and INFINITI QX60.

Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director, said the goal