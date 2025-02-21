CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Registration Opens for September 23-25 CIECA CONNEX Conference

Registration Opens for September 23-25 CIECA CONNEX Conference

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that early bird registration is now open for its 16th annual conference, CONNEX 2025, that will be held at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tenn. on September 23-25. The theme this year is Insights to Innovation: The Future of Collision Industry Technology.

A highlight of the event will be a tour of the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. The plant is the largest Nissan manufacturing site in the United States and assembles the Nissan Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and INFINITI QX60.

Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director, said the goal

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey